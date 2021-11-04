Medical Residency Program
The Dayton VAMC is affiliated with the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.
The Department of Internal Medicine
The Department of Internal Medicine at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine is a "clinical department without walls." Although its administrative/educational offices are located at the Miami Valley Hospital (MVH) Weber Center for Health Education, the department is closely affiliated not only with MVH, but also with Good Samaritan Hospital, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Wright-Patterson Medical Center. In addition, both Kettering Medical Center and The Children's Medical Center are aligned with the department through the medical school and postgraduate programs. The Dayton VA Medical Center’s Sections of Medicine, Primary Care, and Geriatrics participate fully in the training program of Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.
Internal medicine residents will find:
- Full-time faculty in each affiliated hospital
- More than 140 clinical faculty
- Opportunities to develop teaching skills with the medical students rotating to the major affiliates
Graduate Medical Residencies offered by the Dayton VAMC and Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine by Specialty/Subspecialty, all accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME):
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Dermatology
- Gastroenterology
- General Practice Residency and/or Advanced Education in General Dentistry
- General Surgery
- Hematology & Oncology
- Infectious Disease
- Internal Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Optometry
- Podiatry
- Psychiatry
Internal Medicine Residencies
Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine sponsors two programs:
- A categorical internal medicine program
- A combined internal medicine/pediatrics program through collaboration with the WSU Department of Pediatrics.
Fellowships
Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine offers fellowships in:
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Hematology/Oncology
- Infectious Disease
- Geriatrics
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Diversity
We affirm our commitment to creating and maintaining a community that supports and encourages respect for every individual. We celebrate the diversity of our community and strive to work in harmony with all patients and coworkers.
For more information, contact:
Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine - Department of Internal Medicine
P.O. Box 927
Dayton, OH 45401-0927
937-208-2866
In the continental United States: 1-800-443-9001
To obtain a residency application, download the Application for Residency form.