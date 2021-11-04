Medical Residency Program

The Department of Internal Medicine

The Department of Internal Medicine at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine is a "clinical department without walls." Although its administrative/educational offices are located at the Miami Valley Hospital (MVH) Weber Center for Health Education, the department is closely affiliated not only with MVH, but also with Good Samaritan Hospital, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Wright-Patterson Medical Center. In addition, both Kettering Medical Center and The Children's Medical Center are aligned with the department through the medical school and postgraduate programs. The Dayton VA Medical Center’s Sections of Medicine, Primary Care, and Geriatrics participate fully in the training program of Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

Internal medicine residents will find:

Full-time faculty in each affiliated hospital

More than 140 clinical faculty

Opportunities to develop teaching skills with the medical students rotating to the major affiliates

Graduate Medical Residencies offered by the Dayton VAMC and Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine by Specialty/Subspecialty, all accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME):

Cardiovascular Disease

Dermatology

Gastroenterology

General Practice Residency and/or Advanced Education in General Dentistry

General Surgery

Hematology & Oncology

Infectious Disease

Internal Medicine

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic Surgery

Optometry

Podiatry

Psychiatry

Internal Medicine Residencies

Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine sponsors two programs:

A categorical internal medicine program

A combined internal medicine/pediatrics program through collaboration with the WSU Department of Pediatrics.

Fellowships

Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine offers fellowships in:

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Hematology/Oncology

Infectious Disease

Geriatrics

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Diversity

We affirm our commitment to creating and maintaining a community that supports and encourages respect for every individual. We celebrate the diversity of our community and strive to work in harmony with all patients and coworkers.

Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine - Department of Internal Medicine

P.O. Box 927

Dayton, OH 45401-0927

937-208-2866

In the continental United States: 1-800-443-9001

To obtain a residency application, download the Application for Residency form.