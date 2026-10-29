Pharmacy Residency Program

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency

The PGY-1 Residency in Pharmacy at the Dayton VA Medical Center has been designed with the standards of The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). This is a traditional program emphasizing inpatient and ambulatory care. This program participates in ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting in December, Ohio Society of Health-System Pharmacists Residency showcase and the VA Virtual pharmacy residency showcase in the fall.

To review the required competency areas, goals, and objectives for PGY1 Pharmacy Residencies please visit, PGY1 Required Competency Areas (ashp.org)

Purpose Statement: PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.

Program Description: The residency program is designed to prepare residents for acute care or ambulatory care positions, adjunct faculty positions, or PGY2 training. The Dayton VAMC is a tertiary care academic facility that provides the capability to involve each resident in patient care, project management and administration exposure.

Residents will learn to perform self-monitoring and demonstrate leadership through contributing to performance improvement. In addition, residents will be encouraged to develop an approach to the profession that can lead to life-long learning and career satisfaction.

Program Governance: The Residency Advisory Committee (RAC) governs the residency program. It is comprised of all preceptors as well as members of management leadership. The Committee is chaired by the Residency Program Director. The Residency Advisory Committee meet at least quarterly to review and discuss the progress of the resident(s) and program development. Interactive feedback is utilized in preparation of further residency activities. The RAC make modifications to the resident(s) schedule as recommended via feedback.

Appointment Period: 52 weeks, starting end of June or July 1st each year.

Contacts:

Rachel Chandra, PharmD, MPH, FASHP

PGY-1 Program Director

4100 West 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428

Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 1407

Email: rachel.chandra@va.gov

Robert (Tony) Wootton, PharmD

Chief, Pharmacy Services

4100 West 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428

Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 2244

Email: robert.wootton@va.gov

Application process:

PGY1 positions are matched through PhORCAS. Application materials must be submitted using PhORCAS - ASHP by January 8. Applications submitted outside the PhORCAS system will not be accepted. The Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Pharmacy Practice Residency NMS Code is 171713. If selected, a hybrid interview is required and is usually scheduled in February. See links below for application requirements.

We encourage applicants to customize their cover letter to our program. Applicants should expand on why they are interested in our program, career goals and what makes them a strong candidate.

The applicant should have three individuals complete the standardized reference template in PhORCAS. We recommend each applicant select individuals who can comment on their clinical knowledge and/or work in a pharmacy setting.

Requirements for Applicants:

All applicants must be a graduate or candidate for graduation of an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) accredited degree program (or one in process of pursing accreditation) or have a Foreign Pharmacy Graduation Equivalency Committee (FPGEC) certificate from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP).

The Department of Veterans Affairs adheres to all federal Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA)/Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) oversees all clinical health professions training programs. To participate in training at a VA you will receive a Federal Appointment. However, to be appointed you must be eligible.

This residency site agrees no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking related information from any applicant.

Licensure: The resident is required to obtain a pharmacist license as defined by ASHP. Immediate dismissal of the program may result if individuals are not licensed within 120 days into the residency year. An Ohio licensure is not required but encouraged to allow for non-VA rotations and to maximize learning experiences.

VA residencies requires a licensure in any one of the 50 states. Licensure to participate in the learning experience (Critical Care) at Kettering Medical Center (KMC) will require Pharmacy licensure in Ohio. If the resident plans to complete a rotation at KMC, this will be mapped in the second 6 months of the residency year.

Application deadline: January 8

To allow for diversity and inclusivity to all candidates nationally, a hybrid interview will be conducted using Microsoft Teams. All applicants will be notified of their interview status by January 31st.

For additional information, address all correspondence to:

Rachel Chandra, PharmD, MPH, FASHP

PGY-1 Program Director

4100 West 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428

Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 1407

Email: rachel.chandra@va.gov