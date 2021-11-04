Pharmacy Residency Program

Thank you for your interest in our Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.



We have found that working with residents and students is one of the most professionally rewarding activities in our careers. Pharmacy Service strives to offer a well-rounded experience with highly-motivated and experienced preceptors. We base our professional interactions and the care delivery we provide to Veterans on the Relationship Based Care model.



The Dayton VA Medical Center sits on a historic campus that has served the needs of Veterans continuously since 1871. The Dayton VA is a modern health complex that offers medical, surgical, mental health (inpatient and outpatient), home and community health programs, physical medicine and therapy, neurology, oncology, dentistry, and hospice services. Our campus includes a Community Living Center for senior Veterans, a Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program for Veterans, and a National Cemetery.



We look forward to meeting you and exploring your options for employment, or a career, with the VA.

About the Department

Mission:

To provide safe and efficient pharmaceutical services to Veterans to maximize physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness.



Vision:

- Pharmacy Service is a great place to receive pharmaceutical care

- Pharmacy Service is a great supporter of family members/visitors

- Pharmacy Service is a great steward of taxpayer dollars

- Pharmacy Service is a great partner to other Services

- Pharmacy Service is a great place to work



Values:

Quality – Safety – Accountability – Respect - Responsibility – Stewardship



Pharmacy Service is committed to the Dayton VAMC mission and vision statements and strives to be recognized as the healthcare provider of choice for Veterans.



Clinical services provided by Pharmacy include anticoagulation treatment, inpatient and outpatient psychiatric patient care management, antimicrobial stewardship, renal drug monitoring, drug interaction monitoring, patient care rounding, medication teaching, therapeutic drug monitoring, drug order review, drug information support for care providers, and a focus on a team-based model for care delivery. The service also supports and partners with fellow services such as Research, Primary Care, and Infection Control.



Pharmacy Service at the Dayton VAMC is responsible for dispensing medications daily for an average inpatient population of 250 patients and an average of 1,900 outpatient prescriptions.



The Service is made up of pharmacists, as well as technical and support staff who work together to ensure the best treatment is provided to the Veterans whom we serve.



Application Information

Pharmacy Residency Program Application



Application



All applicants must be registered with the National Matching Service. Information on eligibility and registration may be found at ASHP Resident Matching Program



Applicants interested in the program should submit the following materials through PhORCAS:



1. Curriculum vitae

Provide information about: a) education, b) work experience, c) rotations, d) community service, e) professional and society memberships, f) leadership experience, g) awards and honors, h) presentations, i) publications and j) research experience.



2. Academic Transcripts



3. Three letters of References [Note: For Letters of Recommendation/references, please use the ASHP Standardized Reference Form available in PhORCAS. Narrative comments are required]



4. Letter of Intent



Provide information about your interests, why the Dayton VA is a good fit for you to pursue education, how your past experience has molded you to pursue a PGY-1 pharmacy residency.



For more information, please click on the Residency Manual which contains a complete description of the program.