Psychology Practicum, Doctoral Internship, And Postdoctoral Residency

Welcome Letter

Dear Prospective Trainee,

Thank you for your interest in our psychology training program. We hope you find the following information helpful as you explore our training opportunities. We are a diverse group of psychologists invested in providing the highest level of training possible. We offer varied and rich experiences with opportunities for professional development, skills acquisition, and even a little bit of fun.

Please don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions.

Sincerely,

The PTC