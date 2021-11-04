Psychology Practicum, Doctoral Internship, And Postdoctoral Residency
The Department of Veterans Affairs, Dayton VA Medical Center offers three distinct levels of advanced clinical training in psychology
Welcome Letter
Dear Prospective Trainee,
Thank you for your interest in our psychology training program. We hope you find the following information helpful as you explore our training opportunities. We are a diverse group of psychologists invested in providing the highest level of training possible. We offer varied and rich experiences with opportunities for professional development, skills acquisition, and even a little bit of fun.
Please don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Sincerely,
The PTC
Practicum placements are available for advanced graduate students enrolled in American Psychological Association (APA) accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. A VA affiliation agreement with your program is required. Clinical opportunities may include: Primary Care Integration; PTSD Programs; Substance Use Treatment; Family Services; and others.
Four APA accredited, full-time doctoral psychology internship positions are offered through the APPIC National Match for doctoral students enrolled in APA accredited clinical or counseling psychology programs. Interns participate in training across settings within the medical center. Rotation opportunities include: General Mental Health; PTSD Programs; Primary Care Integration; Neuropsychology; Psychosocial Rehabilitation; Substance Abuse Treatment; Geropsychology; Family Services.
Click here for additional information
National Matching Service Program Codes
151211 General Psychology Internship
151212 Pre Post Doc Neuropsychology
Four APA accredited, full-time postdoctoral psychology resident positions are offered with an emphasis in Primary Care Integration, Women’s Health, and Behavioral Medicine. Applicants must complete their doctorate in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA accredited program and an APA accredited internship prior to the start of residency.
Click here for additional information
Practicum inquiries should be addressed to:
Dr. Alldredge, Practicum Coordinator
Dayton VA Medical Center (116)
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428
Phone: 937-268-6511, Ext. 3501
FAX: 937-267-3924
Email: 552practicum@va.gov **
Internship inquiries should be addressed to:
Dr. Rodzinka, Co-Director of Training
Dayton VA Medical Center (17P)
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428
Phone: 937-268-6511, Ext. 1079
FAX: 937-267-5385
Email: 552internship@va.gov **
Residency inquiries should be addressed to:
Dr. Lyndsey N. Miller, Residency Director of Training
Dayton VA Medical Center (11P)
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428
Phone: 937-268-6511, Ext. 3127
FAX: 937-267-5316
Email: 552fellowship@va.gov **
Doctoral Internship and Postdoctoral Fellowship Accredited by:
American Psychological Association
Commission on Accreditation
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
Phone: 202-336-5979
Doctoral Internship is a Member of:
Association of Psychology and Postdoctoral Internship Centers
10 "G" Street, NE Suite 440
Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-589-0600