Volunteer Or Donate
VA Dayton Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become A Volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients’ stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer’s talents are matched with the needs of the Medical Center and their skills and abilities. Available volunteer positions can be seen by clicking on “How to Volunteer” under VOLUNTEER LINKS
Donating
Both monetary and in-kind donations are accepted to serve a wide range of patient needs; to view our current needs list click here "Needs List".
Please schedule in-kind donations Monday through Friday, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Donations will be accepted during these times in Building 305, Room 103 & 104. To schedule a donation, or for questions, please contact Voluntary Services at 937-262-2162.
To make a monetary tax deductible contribution, using a credit card, you may click on the E-donate button located on the right-side of this page. For donations via personal check, please make payable to the "Dayton VA Medical Center" noting the purpose of your funds in the memo section of the check, for example, “patient activities”. Donations can also be made in memory of or in honor of a loved one. Please mail checks to the following address:
Dayton VA Medical Center
Voluntary Services (135)
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, Ohio 45428
Legacy Giving
Donors may prepare now for a future gift to heal Veterans by including a provision in their will or other estate plans. Please contact Voluntary Services at 937-262-2162 for more information.