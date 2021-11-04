Volunteer Or Donate

Donating

Both monetary and in-kind donations are accepted to serve a wide range of patient needs; to view our current needs list click here "Needs List".



Please schedule in-kind donations Monday through Friday, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Donations will be accepted during these times in Building 305, Room 103 & 104. To schedule a donation, or for questions, please contact Voluntary Services at 937-262-2162.



To make a monetary tax deductible contribution, using a credit card, you may click on the E-donate button located on the right-side of this page. For donations via personal check, please make payable to the "Dayton VA Medical Center" noting the purpose of your funds in the memo section of the check, for example, “patient activities”. Donations can also be made in memory of or in honor of a loved one. Please mail checks to the following address:



Dayton VA Medical Center

Voluntary Services (135)

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, Ohio 45428