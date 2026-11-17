Volunteer or Donate
The Dayton VA depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve Veterans.
Become A Volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients’ stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform many services, and a volunteer’s talents are matched with the needs of the Medical Center and their skills and abilities. Contact us today,
Volunteer at Facility | Veteran Affairs
Donating
Thank you for your interest in the items needed for Veteran patients at the Dayton VA Medical Center. We always seek ways to improve the comfort and quality of life for Veterans in our care. Through generous support, we provide a rich and diversified atmosphere of recreational and social activities and personal comfort for Veterans.
We ask that all gifts to the Medical Center be coordinated through CDCE.
To make a monetary tax-deductible contribution, using a credit card, you may utilize Donate online | Veteran Affairs. For donations via personal check, please make payable to the "Dayton VA Medical Center" noting the purpose of your funds in the memo section of the check, for example, “patient activities”. Donations can also be made in memory of or in honor of a loved one. Please mail checks to the following address:
Dayton VA Medical Center
CDCE (135)
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, Ohio 45428
Legacy Giving
Donors may prepare now for a future gift to heal Veterans by including a provision in their will or other estate plans.