Volunteer Or Donate

Donating

Thank you for your interest in the items needed for Veteran patients at the Dayton VA Medical Center. We always seek ways to improve the comfort and quality of life for Veterans in our care. Through generous support, we provide a rich and diversified atmosphere of recreational and social activities and personal comfort for Veterans.

We ask that all gifts to the Medical Center be coordinated through CDCE.



To make a monetary tax-deductible contribution, using a credit card, you may utilize Donate online | Veteran Affairs. For donations via personal check, please make payable to the "Dayton VA Medical Center" noting the purpose of your funds in the memo section of the check, for example, “patient activities”. Donations can also be made in memory of or in honor of a loved one. Please mail checks to the following address:

Dayton VA Medical Center

CDCE (135)

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, Ohio 45428

Legacy Giving

Donors may prepare now for a future gift to heal Veterans by including a provision in their will or other estate plans.