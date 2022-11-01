Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Dayton Vet Center

Address

3085 Woodman Drive
Suite 180
Kettering, OH 45420

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Street View of Building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Dayton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Dayton Vet Center - Sidney

Located at

Shelby County Veterans Service Office
133 S. Ohio Avenue
Sidney, OH 45365

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Shelby County CAP

Dayton Vet Center - Springfield, OH

Located at

Clark County Veterans Service Office
117 South Center Street
Springfield, OH 45502

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Clark County Cap

Dayton Vet Center - Urbana

Located at

Champaign County Veterans Service Office
220 E. Court Street
Urbana, OH 43078

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Champaign County Cap

Dayton Vet Center - Wapakoneta

Located at

Auglaize County Veteran Service Office
209 S. Blackhoof Street Room 202
Wapakoneta, OH 45895

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Auglaize County CAP

Dayton Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Dayton MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.