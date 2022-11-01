Locations

Main location

Dayton Vet Center Address 3085 Woodman Drive Suite 180 Kettering, OH 45420 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 937-296-0489 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Dayton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Dayton Vet Center - Sidney Located at Shelby County Veterans Service Office 133 S. Ohio Avenue Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 937-296-0489 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Dayton Vet Center - Springfield, OH Located at Clark County Veterans Service Office 117 South Center Street Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 937-296-0489 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Dayton Vet Center - Urbana Located at Champaign County Veterans Service Office 220 E. Court Street Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 937-296-0489 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Dayton Vet Center - Wapakoneta Located at Auglaize County Veteran Service Office 209 S. Blackhoof Street Room 202 Wapakoneta, OH 45895 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 937-296-0489 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Dayton Mobile Vet Center Phone 937-296-0489

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.