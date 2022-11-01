Locations

Main location

Dearborn Vet Center Address 19855 Outer Drive Suite 105 W Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 313-277-1428 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Dearborn Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Dearborn Vet Center - Ann Arbor Located at Dominos Farms Office Park 24 Frank Lloyd Wright Drive Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 313-277-1428 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Dearborn Vet Center - Jackson Located at Jackson County Veterans Affairs Office 1715 Lansing Avenue Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 313-277-1428 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Dearborn Vet Center - Monroe Located at Monroe County Veteran Affairs 965 S. Raisinville Road Monroe, MI 48161 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 313-277-1428 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.