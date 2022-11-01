Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Dearborn Vet Center

Address

19855 Outer Drive
Suite 105 W
Dearborn, MI 48124

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Dearborn Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Dearborn Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Dearborn Vet Center - Ann Arbor

Located at

Dominos Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Drive
Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

The exterior of Domino Farms Satellite Office with a tall pole topped with the letter A.

Dearborn Vet Center - Jackson

Located at

Jackson County Veterans Affairs Office
1715 Lansing Avenue
Jackson, MI 49201

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jackson County Satellite Office

Dearborn Vet Center - Monroe

Located at

Monroe County Veteran Affairs
965 S. Raisinville Road
Monroe, MI 48161

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Monroe County

