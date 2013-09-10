Attention Veterans and Family members who have a VBA overpayment.

If you are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, have a VBA benefit debt and need temporary financial relief, please contact the VA Debt Management Center (DMC) at 1-800-827-0648 to request assistance.

New Debts (established after April 3, 2020)

The DMC suspended sending notification letters and collection action on newly established debts through January 1, 2021. We will start sending debt notification letters after January 1, 2021.

Existing Debts

For debts established prior to the pandemic, we offered suspension of debt repayment through January 1, 2021, or extended repayment plans. All actions on Veteran debts under the jurisdiction of the Department of the Treasury have been suspended.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW

If you expect difficulties making payments, you are not required to wait until after January 1, 2021, to request assistance. Please reach out to us for help at https://iris.custhelp.va.gov/app/ask/ or call us at 1-800-827-0648.

We can work with you to determine your financial relief options, which may include:

Establishing a repayment plan

Requesting a waiver

Disputing the debt

Submitting a compromise offer

Requesting a temporary hardship suspension

If you are affected by a natural disaster (hurricanes or wildfires), have a VBA benefit debt and need temporary financial relief, please contact DMC at 1-800-827-0648 to request assistance.

We can suspend collection action for up to 90 days or extend repayment terms on preexisting VA debts, as the Veteran prefers.

Veterans, members of the Armed Forces and family members who incur debts as a result of their participation in most VA compensation, pension and education programs as well as home loans closed before January 1, 1990, receive letters from DMC notifying them of their rights as well as their obligation to reimburse the Department of Veterans Affairs. If you have a debt with us, you may have questions concerning payment plans, amounts offset from your benefit payments and what to do if payment of the debt would cause hardship. Many answers can be found on this page and other pages of this Web site.

Our normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30a.m. to 6:00p.m(CT). We experience our highest call volumes on Mondays and throughout the first week of each month. The best time to call us is Tuesday through Thursday between 10:30a.m. to 12:15p.m. and 1:15p.m. to 3:30p.m. (Central). We have added staff and telephone lines to handle your call.

Our Toll free number is 1-800-827-0648, for international callers 1-612-713-6415

Additional fax numbers



612-970-5782

612-970-5798

Link for Informtion regarding COVID-19



https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5412

If you have trouble reaching us by phone, please try again later in the day or consider these alternatives:

E-mail: https://iris.custhelp.va.gov/app/ask/

Write:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Debt Management Center

P.O. Box 11930

St. Paul, MN 55111



Your privacy is important to us. Please read the following:

Privacy Act Information: Information, including your VA claim number or Social Security Number, furnished on checks, cashier’s checks (bank drafts) and money orders made in payment of a debt is used to associate a payment with an accounts receivable record so we may properly credit the account. Disclosure is voluntary. However, without disclosure, we may require payment by some other methods. Personally identifiable information is protected from unauthorized disclosure by 38 U.S.C. 5701. The information may be disclosed outside the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) only when authorized by the Privacy Act of 1974, as amended. The routine uses for which VA may disclose the information can be found in VA systems of records, including 58VA21/22/28, Compensation, Pension, Education and Rehabilitation Records-VA, and 88VA244, Accounts Receivable Records-VA. VA systems of records and alterations to the systems are published in the Federal Register and can be reviewed at VA Privacy Act System of Records. Any information provided by you, including your Social Security Number, may be used in computer matching programs conducted in connection with any proceeding for the collection of an amount owed by virtue of participation in any benefit program administered by VA.