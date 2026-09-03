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VA decision reviews and appeals

Are you a Veteran, or the spouse, dependent, survivor, or family caregiver of a Veteran, who disagrees with a VA decision? If you disagree with a VA decision on your benefits or claim, we can help you find the decision review option that’s right for you. If you disagree with a VA medical treatment decision, we can help you file a Clinical Appeal.

Request a decision review

  • You can file a Supplemental Claim if you have new and relevant evidence that we didn’t have when we reviewed your case before.

  • Ask for a higher-level reviewer to review your case. You can’t submit new evidence with a Higher-Level Review.

  • You can appeal to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals and have a Veterans Law Judge review your case.

  • You can file a Clinical Appeal to request a review of a decision that your VA care team made about your treatment or care.

  • If you disagree with a decision about the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, find out how to request a decision review or appeal.

  • If you’re 1 of multiple people claiming a benefit that only 1 party has a right to, find out how to request a decision review.

  • If you have an insurance claim, find out how to request a decision review.

  • If you have a fiduciary claim, find out how to request a decision review.

Manage your decision reviews and appeals

  • If you already requested a decision review or filed a legacy VA appeal for a benefit decision, sign in or create an account to check your status. Note that you can’t use this tool to check the status of a health care benefit decision review or appeal.

  • If you filed a Notice of Disagreement for a decision dated before February 19, 2019, learn about the legacy VA appeal process.

More information and resources

  • An accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can help you request a decision review.

  • Find out which decision review option is right for you.

  • Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.

  • Find out what happens after you request a benefit decision review.

  • Check the status of debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education benefits. You can also make payments or request help.

  • Learn more about how this law improves the claims and appeals process.

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