VA decision reviews and appeals
Are you a Veteran, or the spouse, dependent, survivor, or family caregiver of a Veteran, who disagrees with a VA decision? If you disagree with a VA decision on your benefits or claim, we can help you find the decision review option that’s right for you. If you disagree with a VA medical treatment decision, we can help you file a Clinical Appeal.
Request a decision review
You can file a Supplemental Claim if you have new and relevant evidence that we didn’t have when we reviewed your case before.
Ask for a higher-level reviewer to review your case. You can’t submit new evidence with a Higher-Level Review.
You can appeal to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals and have a Veterans Law Judge review your case.
You can file a Clinical Appeal to request a review of a decision that your VA care team made about your treatment or care.
If you disagree with a decision about the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, find out how to request a decision review or appeal.
If you’re 1 of multiple people claiming a benefit that only 1 party has a right to, find out how to request a decision review.
If you have an insurance claim, find out how to request a decision review.
If you have a fiduciary claim, find out how to request a decision review.
Manage your decision reviews and appeals
If you already requested a decision review or filed a legacy VA appeal for a benefit decision, sign in or create an account to check your status. Note that you can’t use this tool to check the status of a health care benefit decision review or appeal.
If you filed a Notice of Disagreement for a decision dated before February 19, 2019, learn about the legacy VA appeal process.
More information and resources
An accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can help you request a decision review.
Find out which decision review option is right for you.
Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.
Find out what happens after you request a benefit decision review.
Check the status of debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education benefits. You can also make payments or request help.
Learn more about how this law improves the claims and appeals process.