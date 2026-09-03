VA decision reviews and appeals

Are you a Veteran, or the spouse, dependent, survivor, or family caregiver of a Veteran, who disagrees with a VA decision? If you disagree with a VA decision on your benefits or claim, we can help you find the decision review option that’s right for you. If you disagree with a VA medical treatment decision, we can help you file a Clinical Appeal.

Request a decision review















Manage your decision reviews and appeals

