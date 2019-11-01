VA decision reviews and appeals

If you disagree with a VA decision, you can choose one of the following review options to continue your case. If you aren't satisfied with that review, you can try another option.

In most situations you have one year from the date on your decision letter to request a decision review. The deadline to file may be different if you have a fiduciary claim , a multiple party or contested claim , or you’re filing a Supplemental Claim .

Add new and relevant evidence

Download VA Form 20-0995: Supplemental Claim (PDF)

When you choose to file a Supplemental Claim, you’re adding new evidence that supports your case or identifying evidence for review. A reviewer will look at all the evidence and determine whether it changes the decision.

Learn how to file a Supplemental Claim

You must submit evidence that VA didn't have before that supports your case.

4-5 months VA’s goal for completing Supplemental Claims is an average of 125 days.

Can I file a Supplemental Claim?

You can file a Supplemental Claim anytime if you have new evidence. Note: You can’t file a Supplemental Claim if you have a fiduciary claim or a multiple party or contested claim (this is rare). See if one of these rare situations applies to you

Is there a deadline for filing a Supplemental Claim?

You can file anytime if you have new evidence, but we recommend you file within one year from the date on your decision letter. This protects the most advantageous effective date for you, if your claim is successful and you may be eligible for retroactive benefit payments.