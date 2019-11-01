VA decision reviews and appeals
Mark your calendar
In most situations you have one year from the date on your decision letter to request a decision review. The deadline to file may be different if you have a fiduciary claim, a multiple party or contested claim, or you’re filing a Supplemental Claim.
Decision review options
- Add new and relevant evidence (file a Supplemental Claim)
- Ask for a new look from a senior reviewer (request a Higher-Level Review)
- Appeal to a Veterans Law Judge (request a Board Appeal)
Add new and relevant evidence
Download VA Form 20-0995: Supplemental Claim (PDF)
When you choose to file a Supplemental Claim, you’re adding new evidence that supports
your case or identifying evidence for review. A reviewer will look at all the evidence and
determine whether it changes the decision.
Learn how to file a Supplemental Claim
Can I file a Supplemental Claim?
You can file a Supplemental Claim anytime if you have new evidence. Note: You can’t file a Supplemental Claim if you have a fiduciary claim or a multiple party or contested claim (this is rare). See if one of these rare situations applies to you
Is there a deadline for filing a Supplemental Claim?
You can file anytime if you have new evidence, but we recommend you file within one year from the date on your decision letter. This protects the most advantageous effective date for you, if your claim is successful and you may be eligible for retroactive benefit payments.
Ask for a new look from a senior reviewer
Download VA Form 20-0996: Higher-Level Review (PDF)
When you choose to request a Higher-Level Review, you’re asking for another review of the same evidence. A senior
reviewer will take another look at your case and determine
whether the decision can be changed based on a difference of opinion or an error that VA made.
Learn how to request a Higher-Level Review
Can I request a Higher-Level Review?
You can request a Higher-Level Review of an initial claim or Supplemental Claim
decision. This option isn’t available after a Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal.
Is there a deadline for requesting a Higher-Level Review?
You have one year from the date on your decision letter to request a Higher-Level Review.
Appeal to a Veterans Law Judge
Download VA Form 10182: Board Appeal (PDF)
A judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C., will review your case.
Learn more about how to request a Board Appeal
Can I request a Board Appeal?
You can request a Board Appeal after an initial claim, Supplemental Claim, or Higher-Level Review decision. You can’t request 2 Board Appeals in a row.
Is there a deadline for requesting a Board Appeal?
You have one year from the date on your decision letter to request a Board Appeal, unless you have a multiple party or contested claim.
After a Board decision
If you disagree with the Board’s decision and have new and relevant evidence that supports your case, you can file a Supplemental Claim. You can also appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
Learn more about your options after a Board decision
What happens next?
Find out what happens after you request a decision review
You don’t need to do anything while you wait unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
Track the status of your claim or appeal
What if I need help?
A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can
help you request a decision review.
Get help requesting a decision review
What if I have more questions?
Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.
Go to FAQs