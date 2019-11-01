After a Board Appeal decision
Decision review options
Add new and relevant evidence
If you have new and relevant evidence, you can file a Supplemental Claim (VA Form 20-0995) to continue your review.
Mark your calendar
You have 1 year from the date on your decision to file a Supplemental Claim.
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
File a Court Appeal
You can request a review of the Board’s decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. You can hire an attorney to represent you, or you can represent yourself.
Mark your calendar
You have 120 days from the date on your decision to file a Court Appeal.
Note: A Court Appeal must be filed with the Court, not with VA.
What happens next?
You don’t need to do anything while you wait unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
What if I need help?
A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.
What if I have more questions?
Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.
