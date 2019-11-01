After a Board Appeal decision

If you disagree with the Board’s decision, you have 2 options. You can file a Supplemental Claim by adding new and relevant evidence to continue your case, or you can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

Decision review options

Add new and relevant evidence

If you have new and relevant evidence, you can file a Supplemental Claim (VA Form 20-0995) to continue your review.

Learn more about Supplemental Claims

Download VA Form 20-0995 (PDF)

You must add new evidence that VA didn’t have before that supports your case.

Mark your calendar You have 1 year from the date on your decision to file a Supplemental Claim.

How long does it take VA to make a decision?

4-5 months VA’s goal for completing Supplemental Claims is 125 days.

File a Court Appeal

You can request a review of the Board’s decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. You can hire an attorney to represent you, or you can represent yourself.

Learn more about filing a Court Appeal

Mark your calendar You have 120 days from the date on your decision to file a Court Appeal.

Note: A Court Appeal must be filed with the Court, not with VA.

What happens next?

Find out what happens after you request a decision review

You don’t need to do anything while you wait unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.

Track the status of your claim

What if I need help?

A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.

Get help requesting a decision review

What if I have more questions?

Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.

Go to FAQs