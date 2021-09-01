 Skip to Content
Delta Vet Center

1327 Historical Plaza Way
Manteca, CA 95336

Delta Vet Center front entrance

If you can’t make it to our Delta Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Delta Vet Center - Ceres Community Center

Ceres Comunity Center
2701 4th Street
Ceres, CA 95307

Ceres Community Center

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.