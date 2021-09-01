Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Delta Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Delta Vet Center - Ceres Community Center Located at Ceres Comunity Center 2701 4th Street Ceres, CA 95307 Directions on Google Maps Phone 209-825-8320

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.