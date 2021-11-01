 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Denver Vet Center

Address

7465 East First Avenue
Suite B
Denver, CO 80230

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Front Entrance of Denver Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Denver Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Denver Vet Center - Adams County Health and Human Services

Located at

Adams County Human Services
11860 N Pecos St
Denver, CO 80234

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Front Entrance

Denver Vet Center - Denver West

Located at

Denver West
14142 Denver West Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80401

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

CAP for Denver Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.