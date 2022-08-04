 Skip to Content
Des Moines Vet Center

Address

1821 22nd Street
Suite 115
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Des Moines Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Des Moines Vet Center - Ames - Iowa State University

Located at

Iowa State University Memorial Union
2229 Lincoln Way
Suite 5400
Ames, IA 50014

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

DSM Vet Center access location at ISU Memorial Union.

Des Moines Vet Center - Ames - Story County Veterans Affairs

Located at

Story County Veteran Affairs
126 S. Kellogg Avenue
Suite 001
Ames, IA 50010

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Story County

Des Moines Vet Center - Newton

Located at

Jasper County Veteran Affairs
315 W. 3rd St. N.
Suite 250
Newton, IA 50208

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Jasper County Veteran Affairs

