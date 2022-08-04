Locations

Des Moines Vet Center Address 1821 22nd Street Suite 115 West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions on Google Maps Phone 515-284-4929 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it to our Des Moines Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Des Moines Vet Center - Ames - Iowa State University Located at Iowa State University Memorial Union 2229 Lincoln Way Suite 5400 Ames, IA 50014 Directions on Google Maps Phone 515-284-4929 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Des Moines Vet Center - Ames - Story County Veterans Affairs Located at Story County Veteran Affairs 126 S. Kellogg Avenue Suite 001 Ames, IA 50010 Directions on Google Maps Phone 515-284-4929 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Des Moines Vet Center - Newton Located at Jasper County Veteran Affairs 315 W. 3rd St. N. Suite 250 Newton, IA 50208 Directions on Google Maps Phone 515-284-4929 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.