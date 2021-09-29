About VA Detroit Healthcare System

The VA Detroit Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in Michigan. Facilities include our John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Pontiac, Yale, and Detroit. We also have a domiciliary that provides state-of-the-art residential care to Veterans who need rehabilitative services and treatment for recovery, health maintenance, improved quality of life, and a smooth transition back into their communities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Detroit health services page.

The VA Detroit Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center has an active and growing research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Our John D. Dingell VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residencies, fellowships, and other professional training in many major medical, dental, and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer associated health training in nursing, optometry, psychology, and pharmacy. Every year, we train more than 1,000 students and 80 residents.

Our primary affiliations are with Wayne State University School of Medicine and Detroit Medical Center. We are also part of VA Nursing Academy, a national nursing initiative. This best-practice program is a collaboration between our medical center and the University of Detroit Mercy, McAuley School of Nursing. We also have affiliations with many other leading colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1939, the VA Detroit Healthcare System has been improving the health of Veterans who have served our nation.

The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center serves the health care needs of nearly 350,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This is about 44% of the Veteran population of Michigan’s lower peninsula.

Our medical center is named for John David Dingell, Jr., who represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives for 59 years, from 1955 to 2015. When Dingell retired, he was the longest serving member of Congress in American history.

In 1937, Henry and Clara Ford donated 38 acres at the corner of Southfield and Outer Drive for a Veterans Administration hospital. Henry Ford attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new hospital on July 27, 1937.

In 1996, the medical center moved from its original location in Allen Park to its current location in Detroit.

Our medical center has more than 1,800 employees and 1,600 volunteers who provide care to more than 50,000 Veterans each year.

In 2017, we completed 51,308 hospital admissions and 510,002 outpatient visits.

Accreditations and achievements

The VA Detroit Healthcare System has received accreditation from The Joint Commission for our hospital, long-term care, home care, behavioral health, and opioid treatment programs. Our facilities and programs also have received accreditation from the:

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation for Rehabilitation Facilities

American College of Radiation Oncology

American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer

Commission on Dental Accreditation for General Practice Residency Program

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care, International

Commission of Accreditation for Pastoral Services

The VA Detroit Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual Reports

Newsletters

