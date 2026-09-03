Veteran Transportation Services
Find local area transportation services, including VA, county and other local resources.
The Transportation Navigation Hub (TNH) is a "one-stop shop" for your VA transportation needs! The TNH aims to provide an easy and streamlined process through which Veterans can receive transportation for their care needs.
Call 877-838-5438 (877-VET-LIFT)
The TNH operates Monday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Please note: Requests must be made at least three business days prior to your appointment.
Veteran shuttle services
VA Veteran Transportation Service
Veteran Transportation Service
Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.
Detroit VA Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
The Detroit VA Veterans Transportation Services provides Special Mode transportation assistance for Veterans. Special mode transportation includes ambulance, ambulette, air ambulance, wheelchair van and other modes that are specially designed to transport certain disabled Veterans.
Special mode DOES NOT include public transportation or a privately-owned vehicle with special adaptive equipment and/or capable of transporting disabled persons. Veterans who are eligible must meet the following criteria:
- A Veteran has to first meet one or more BT administratively eligibility and;
- A VA clinician must determine and document that a special mode of transportation is medically required to transport the Veteran in relation to VA or VA-authorized healthcare. Should it be clinically determined at one VA facility that special mode transportation is required, this should be accepted at all VA facilities unless there is an indication a Veteran's condition may have changed.
Schedule a Ride and Contact:
Phone: 313-576-4346
Local transportation options
Macomb County
Macomb County Veterans Services offers shuttle service from their designated pick-up locations to the Detroit VA Medical Center. Wheelchair bound Veterans can be accommodated Wednesday to Friday ONLY and must be able to get to the curb. Shuttle pick-ups begin at 7 a.m. and travels to each pick-up point, based on bus rider appointment times.
To be eligible for service, the rider must have a confirmed morning appoint and schedule the ride NO LESS THAN two days in advance of the appointment (five days advance notice required for wheelchair bound individuals). All riders will stay at the VA until the last scheduled rider's appointment is complete.
There are five pick-up locations:
- Old Settlers VFW Post 4659, 8311 Wilson Drive, Shelby Township, MI 48316
- Vietnam Veterans Chapter 154, 18025 Fifteen Mile Rd., Clinton Township, MI 48035
- Vets Returning Home, 17955 Eleven Mile Rd., Roseville, MI 48066
- Salvation Army, 42590 Stepnitz Drive, Clinton Township, MI 48036
- VerKullen Building, 21885 Dunham Road, Clinton Township, MI 48036
For more information, contact
Oakland County
Oakland County Veterans' Services provides barrier-free transportation to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in Detroit and Ann Arbor for Veterans speaking treatment.
Veterans must be in the North Office Building, 26 East, 2nd floor lobby, Troy/South Oakland Office lobby (entrance B), Walled Lake WIC Office or Southfield Health Department on the days listed below, before 8:30 a.m.
Home wheelchair pickups are available but MUST be made in advance.
Oakland County Schedule:
- Monday: No trips
- Tuesday: Pontiac & Troy
- Wednesday: Pontiac & Southfield
- Thursday: Pontiac & Walled Lake
- Friday: Pontiac & Troy
Contact the Pontiac office at
Sanilac County
Sanilac County Dept. of Veterans of Affairs provides dependable transportation for county Veterans to and from VA Medical Centers. Pickup and drop off is done at certain locations. Veterans should call the office with appointment info and they will attempt to schedule you for transportation. Requests should be made one month in advance to ensure availability. When calling, please include:
- Name
- Social Security Number
- Destination VA Medical Center
- Appointment information, including date and time
- Emergency contact(s)
- Requests for passengers
Call ahead for cancellations and Sanilac County can not accommodate Veterans confined to a wheelchair or using oxygen.
For information or to schedule an appointment call
St. Clair County
Transportation options within St. Clair County can be found by contacting the County's Veterans Affairs at
- Disability Network Eastern Michigan:
- Council on Aging, Inc.:
- American Legion Yale:
Wayne County
There are several transportation options for Veterans in Wayne County, including:
- Wayne County Veterans Services:
- Livonia Community Transit:
- American Cancer Society: