Detroit VA Nursing Recruitment Fair

Detroit VA Healthcare System To Host Nursing Hiring Fair

The Detroit VA Healthcare System will be hosting a nursing hiring fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit.

The hiring fair will focus on those in the nursing profession – RNs, LPNs and nursing assistants - as well as medical technicians.

“We encourage those seeking to work for an organization that provides a competitive salary and benefits package, as well as the honor to care for our Nation’s Heroes, to join us,” said Michelle Martin, Interim Medical Center Director. “This event is part of our efforts to recruit the best candidates to support the VA Mission.”

“This event will allow applicants to visit directly with employers, interview on-site, and possibly receive a tentative job offer,” said Jerald Rushing, Chief of Human Resources Management Service for Detroit VA. “We understand the competition for these candidates is very strong in the current job market. We feel VA has a lot to offer and is a very appealing career choice.”

Please contact Bill Browning william.browning@va.gov or (313) 244-7707 for media interview requests.