Oakland County Veterans Resource Fair

VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR
Thursday | January 26, 2023 | 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Wixom Community Center | 49015 Pontiac Trail | Wixom, MI 48393
Cost is Free | Registration is Required
Register at: tinyurl.com/3dtb78np
Along with FREE food boxes, representatives from the following agencies will be onsite to serve all Veterans and their families:
- Oakland County Veterans’ Services
- Oakland County Michigan Works!
- Oakland County Housing & Neighborhood Development
- Oakland County Parks & Recreation
- Detroit VA Healthcare System
- Dorsey College Cosmetology Program
- Oakland Community Health Network
- VA Suicide Prevention
- Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic
- Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency
- Ride SMART
Contact: Tyrone Jordan at jordant@oakgov.com | (248) 285-8016