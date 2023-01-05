Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Oakland County Veterans Resource Fair

Vet Resource Fair Banner

When:

Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET

Where:

Wixom Community Center

49015 Pontiac Trail

Wixom , MI

Cost:

Free

VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR
Thursday | January 26, 2023  |  8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Wixom Community Center |  49015 Pontiac Trail | Wixom, MI 48393
Cost is Free  |  Registration is Required
Register at: tinyurl.com/3dtb78np

Along with FREE food boxes, representatives from the following agencies will be onsite to serve all Veterans and their families:

  • Oakland County Veterans’ Services
  • Oakland County Michigan Works!
  • Oakland County Housing & Neighborhood Development
  • Oakland County Parks & Recreation
  • Detroit VA Healthcare System
  • Dorsey College Cosmetology Program
  • Oakland Community Health Network
  • VA Suicide Prevention
  • Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic
  • Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency
  • Ride SMART

Contact: Tyrone Jordan at jordant@oakgov.com  |  (248) 285-8016

See more events

Last updated: