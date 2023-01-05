Oakland County Veterans Resource Fair

When: Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: Wixom Community Center 49015 Pontiac Trail Wixom , MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR

Thursday | January 26, 2023 | 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Wixom Community Center | 49015 Pontiac Trail | Wixom, MI 48393

Cost is Free | Registration is Required

Register at: tinyurl.com/3dtb78np

Along with FREE food boxes, representatives from the following agencies will be onsite to serve all Veterans and their families:

Oakland County Veterans’ Services

Oakland County Michigan Works!

Oakland County Housing & Neighborhood Development

Oakland County Parks & Recreation

Detroit VA Healthcare System

Dorsey College Cosmetology Program

Oakland Community Health Network

VA Suicide Prevention

Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic

Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

Ride SMART

Contact: Tyrone Jordan at jordant@oakgov.com | (248) 285-8016