American Red Cross Blood Drive
When:
Fri. Jan 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
John D. Dingell Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Patient Recreation Room B-1290
Cost:
Free
Give blood. Help save lives.
For an appointment, log onto RedCrossBlood.org (sponsor code: VA 13),
or call Lisa Olney at 313-576-3596, or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
Come give January 1—31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win an exciting trip for you and a guest to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix! Includes travel, hotel, $500 gift card, pre-game activities and more! Terms apply.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.