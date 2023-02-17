Skip to Content
Veterans Road to Resources & Benefits Event

When:

Mon. Feb 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Union Carpenters And Millwrights Skilled Training Center

11687 American St.

Detroit , MI

Cost:

Free

Registration Required
11687 American St. Detroit MI. 48204

Representatives will be onsite to serve all Veterans and their families with these resources:

  • Forgotten Harvest FREE food boxes
  • Veterans Free Tablet Sign Up
  • Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency—Printing DD214’s on site: Call 800-MICH-VET (800-642-4838) to reach our Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center.
    Our technicians are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trained 211 agents are available after hours, guaranteeing someone can take your call 24/7. The MVAA can perform check-ins on Michigan veterans to ensure they are receiving their benefits.
  • Wayne County Veterans’ Services
  • Veterans’ Employment Services Workforce Development
    Providing Veterans and their families with career planning, training programs, job search resources and the opportunity to meet with an employment specialist.
  • Detroit VA Healthcare System—Offering registration help and exams for non-enrolled Veterans
  • CNS Healthcare Network—Addressing any behavioral health issues and concerns, including behavioral health needs for children
  • VA Suicide Prevention—Providing free gun locks
  • Many Other Resource Vendors
