Veterans Road to Resources & Benefits Event
When:
Mon. Feb 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Union Carpenters And Millwrights Skilled Training Center
11687 American St.
Detroit , MI
Cost:
Free
Veterans Road to Resources & Benefits Event
Cost: Free | Registration Required
11687 American St. Detroit MI. 48204
Representatives will be onsite to serve all Veterans and their families with these resources:
- Forgotten Harvest FREE food boxes
- Veterans Free Tablet Sign Up
- Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency—Printing DD214’s on site: Call 800-MICH-VET (800-642-4838) to reach our Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center.
Our technicians are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trained 211 agents are available after hours, guaranteeing someone can take your call 24/7. The MVAA can perform check-ins on Michigan veterans to ensure they are receiving their benefits.
- Wayne County Veterans’ Services
- Veterans’ Employment Services Workforce Development
Providing Veterans and their families with career planning, training programs, job search resources and the opportunity to meet with an employment specialist.
- Detroit VA Healthcare System—Offering registration help and exams for non-enrolled Veterans
- CNS Healthcare Network—Addressing any behavioral health issues and concerns, including behavioral health needs for children
- VA Suicide Prevention—Providing free gun locks
- Many Other Resource Vendors