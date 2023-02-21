Skip to Content
Veterans Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Gillham Recreation Center

26325 Scotia Road

Huntington Woods , MI

Cost:

Free

VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR
26325 Scotia Road, Huntington Woods
Cost: Free  |  Registration Required
Register at: tinyurl.com/2umrue54

  • FREE food boxes
  • Oakland County Veterans’ Services—Providing information and claims assistance regarding Veteran benefits and giving away $50 Meijer gift cards—to be eligible you must be a Veteran and Oakland County resident, and you must present a copy of your DD214
  • Oakland County Michigan Works!—Providing Veterans and their families with career planning, training programs, job search resources and the opportunity to meet with an employment specialist
  • Oakland County Housing & Neighborhood Development —Helping residents with housing counseling
  • Oakland County Parks & Recreation—Giving out free annual vehicle permits. Learn more here: bit.ly/3BwDtDo
  • Detroit VA Healthcare System—Offering registration help and exams for non-enrolled Veterans
  • Oakland Community Health Network—Addressing any behavioral health issues and concerns, including behavioral health needs for children
  • VA Suicide Prevention—Providing free gun locks
  • Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic—Scheduling free dental appointments
  • Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency—Printing DD214’s on site
  • Ride SMART—Providing information on their Veteran transportation program

Contact: Tyrone Jordan at jordant@oakgov.com  |  (248) 285-8016

