Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Thu. May 25, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
The Costick Center
28600 W Eleven Mile Road
Farmington Hills , MI
Cost:
Free
VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR
28600 W Eleven Mile Road, Farmington Hills
Cost: Free | Registration Required
Register at: tinyurl.com/mr3ct9ej
- FREE food boxes
- Oakland County Veterans’ Services—Providing information and claims assistance regarding Veteran benefits and giving away $50 Meijer gift cards—to be eligible you must be a Veteran and Oakland County resident, and you must present a copy of your DD214
- Oakland County Michigan Works!—Providing Veterans and their families with career planning, training programs, job search resources and the opportunity to meet with an employment specialist
- Oakland County Housing & Neighborhood Development —Helping residents with housing counseling
- Oakland County Parks & Recreation—Giving out free annual vehicle permits. Learn more here: bit.ly/3BwDtDo
- Detroit VA Healthcare System—Offering registration help and exams for non-enrolled Veterans
- Oakland Community Health Network—Addressing any behavioral health issues and concerns, including behavioral health needs for children
- VA Suicide Prevention—Providing free gun locks
- Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic—Scheduling free dental appointments
- Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency—Printing DD214’s on site
- Ride SMART—Providing information on their Veteran transportation program
Contact: Tyrone Jordan at jordant@oakgov.com | (248) 285-8016See more events