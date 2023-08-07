Summer VetFest Concert and Benefits Fair

When: Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom 7096 E 14 Mile Rd Warren, MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us for a special tribute in honor of Veterans and Motown as we celebrate the music and connect Veterans with their earned benefits!

Do you have questions about the health care or compensation benefits you may be entitled to? We have the answers!

The PACT Act has expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War your VA eligibility may have increased. All Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources. If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share with them!

Join us Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4p.m. for a Benefits Fair, and free Motown Review concert at 7:00 p.m., at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom located at 7096 E 14 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 .

We’ll help you get in the groove and answer your PACT Act questions, help you enroll in VA care, help you apply for VA benefits, and more. It’s easy, just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA! Register for free tickets today! They won't last