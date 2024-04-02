AARP Veterans Meeting

When: Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





AARP Michigan's Veteran Resource Meeting will provide information on the benefits and services available for veterans, their spouses and their families featuring guest speaker, William Browning, Chief, Communications & Community Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). He will share information and be available to answer your questions related to:

Overview of VA: Including healthcare, burial and additional benefits

Overview of Eligibility for VA Healthcare

Overview of the PACT Act, which covers toxic exposure and presumptive health conditions resulting from these exposures.

This is a great opportunity for veterans and their families to network, stay up-to-date on the latest news and more.