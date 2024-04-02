Skip to Content

AARP Veterans Meeting

When:

Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

AARP Michigan's  Veteran Resource Meeting will provide information on the benefits and services available for veterans, their spouses and their families featuring guest speaker, William Browning, Chief, Communications & Community Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).  He will share information and be available to answer your questions related to:

  • Overview of VA: Including healthcare, burial and additional benefits
  • Overview of Eligibility for VA Healthcare
  • Overview of the PACT Act, which covers toxic exposure and presumptive health conditions resulting from these exposures.

This is a great opportunity for veterans and their families to network, stay up-to-date on the latest news and more.

