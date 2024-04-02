AARP Veterans Meeting
When:
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
AARP Michigan's Veteran Resource Meeting will provide information on the benefits and services available for veterans, their spouses and their families featuring guest speaker, William Browning, Chief, Communications & Community Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). He will share information and be available to answer your questions related to:
- Overview of VA: Including healthcare, burial and additional benefits
- Overview of Eligibility for VA Healthcare
- Overview of the PACT Act, which covers toxic exposure and presumptive health conditions resulting from these exposures.
This is a great opportunity for veterans and their families to network, stay up-to-date on the latest news and more.