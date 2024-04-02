Skip to Content

Michigan Spring Seniors Expo

When:

Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Century Banquet Center

33204 Maple Lane

Sterling Heights, MI

Cost:

Free

Register

Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families in Sterling Heights, Fraser and surrounding communities, including VA Detroit. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more.   

