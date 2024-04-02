Michigan Spring Seniors Expo
When:
Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Century Banquet Center
33204 Maple Lane
Sterling Heights, MI
Cost:
Free
Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families in Sterling Heights, Fraser and surrounding communities, including VA Detroit. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more.