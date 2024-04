Veterans Benefits Fair When: Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: United Christian Church 19510 W Chicago Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to United Christian Church Cost: Free





Learn about expanded eligibility for VA benefits, register for VA health care, receive a toxic exposure screening, and more. Representatives will be on hand from VA Detroit to help highlight other available VA services such as veterans employment, too.