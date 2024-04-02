Skip to Content

Detroit Senior Expo

When:

Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Eastern Market | Shed 5

2810 Russell St

Detroit, MI

Cost:

Free

Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families in Detroit and surrounding communities, including VA Detroit. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more. 

