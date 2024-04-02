Detroit Senior Expo
When:
Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Eastern Market | Shed 5
2810 Russell St
Detroit, MI
Cost:
Free
Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families in Detroit and surrounding communities, including VA Detroit. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more.