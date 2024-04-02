Skip to Content

Taylor / Southgate / Wyandotte Senior Expo

When:

Tue. May 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

The Grecian Center

16300 Dix Toledo Road

Southgate, MI

Cost:

Free

Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families in Taylor, Southgate, Allen Park, Wyandotte and surrounding down river communities, including VA Detroit. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more.

