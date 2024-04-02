Taylor / Southgate / Wyandotte Senior Expo
When:
Tue. May 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
The Grecian Center
16300 Dix Toledo Road
Southgate, MI
Cost:
Free
Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families in Taylor, Southgate, Allen Park, Wyandotte and surrounding down river communities, including VA Detroit. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more.