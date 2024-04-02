Taylor / Southgate / Wyandotte Senior Expo When: Tue. May 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: The Grecian Center 16300 Dix Toledo Road Southgate, MI Get directions on Google Maps to The Grecian Center Cost: Free





Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families in Taylor, Southgate, Allen Park, Wyandotte and surrounding down river communities, including VA Detroit. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more.