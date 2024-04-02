Skip to Content

Oakland County Veterans Resource Fair

When:

Thu. May 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Costick Center

28600 Eleven Mile Road

Farmington Hills, MI

Cost:

Free

Register

Representatives will be onsite to serve all veterans, active duty, guard and reserves, and their families with these resources:

  • FREE food boxes
  • Oakland County Veterans’ Services—Providing information and claims assistance regarding Veteran benefits and giving away Meijer gift cards— to be eligible you must be a Veteran and Oakland County resident, and you must present a copy of your DD214
  • Oakland County Michigan Works!—Providing Veterans and their families with career planning, training programs, job search resources and the opportunity to meet with an employment specialist
  • Oakland County Neighborhood & Housing Development—Helping residents with housing counseling
  • Oakland County Parks & Recreation—Giving out free annual vehicle permits
  • Detroit VA Healthcare System—Offering registration help and exams for non-enrolled Veterans
  • Dorsey College Cosmetology Program—Hairstylists will be on site giving free haircuts to Veterans
  • Oakland Community Health Network—Addressing any behavioral health issues and concerns, including behavioral health needs for children
  • VA Suicide Prevention—Providing free gun locks
  • Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic—Scheduling free dental appointments
  • Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency—Printing DD214’s on site
  • Ride SMART—Providing information on their Veteran transportation program
  • NEW! LED light bulb kits —will also be available courtesy of SEEL, LLC and DTE.

