When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Yellow Atrium 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to John D. Dingell Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Veterans will be able to receive information on telehealth services offered to them. Vendors will be on site for demonstrations of equipment the vet can have at home free of charge to them. Telehealth nurses will be able to sign up vets who are interested and provide education.