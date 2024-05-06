Westland Senior Expo
When:
Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Westland City Hall
36300 Warren Road
Westland, MI
Cost:
Free
Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping Veterans, seniors and their families in Westland, Garden City and surrounding communmiities. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more.