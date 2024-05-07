When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to John D. Dingell Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Renew and reconnect with your spouse or significant other during the two day Warrior to Soul Mate May event, hosted by VA Detroit Chaplain Services. This Friday to Saturday event will also provide lunch each day to attendees.

Veterans interested in attending should ask for a consult from their provider or call Chaplain Services at 313-576-3362.

More information on the Warrior to Soul Mate program can be found at www.w2sm.com.