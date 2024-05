Veterans Benefits & Resources When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Taylor Media Center Veterans Museum 23511 Goddard Road Taylor, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Taylor Media Center Veterans Museum Cost: Free





Join VA Detroit staff and learn more about eligibility, enrollment and VA benefits assistance. The city of Taylor is opening the doors to their Veterans museum in their Media Center to help area Veterans receive their earned benefits.