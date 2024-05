When: Wed. May 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Yellow Atrium 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to John D. Dingell Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





In support of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, we're celebrating mental health awareness day May 29 in the Yellow Atrium. With more than 10 VA services representing the full breadth of mental health services at VA Detroit, veterans can learn about available providers, listen to visiting musicians, and enjoy the company of therapy dog teams.