Women's VetFest When: Mon. Aug 19, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post 4659 Disco Post 8311 Wilson Drive Shelby Township, MI Get directions on Google Maps to VFW Post 4659 Disco Post Cost: Free





Learn more about VA healthcare options and speak to VA representatives about health care, benefits, employment opportunities and more at our Summer Women's VetFest. Join us for an afternoon of food, music, and fun as we discuss veterans benefits and resources.

