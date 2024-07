When: Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Yellow Entrance 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to John D. Dingell Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Join Songs for Sounds on their Hearoes Tour. Held for three days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, join us for onsite hearing exams, eligiblity and enrollment, information on VA benefits and more.

Other VA events