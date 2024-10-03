Lung Cancer Screening Day

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 1st Floor Blue Entrance Lobby 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Cost: Free





Our Lung Cancer Screening Program is offering same day lung cancer screens all day on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans can receive an immediate evaluation for candidacy and screening. Same day CT scans will be performed. Smoking cessation information and other VA Detroit resources on available health care services will be provided.

