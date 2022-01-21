Campus map

Interactive maps

We have online interactive campus and floor maps.

These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.

Directions

From the north

Take Interstate 75 south to Warren Avenue exit. Turn right onto Warren Avenue (53A). Turn right onto Warren Avenue. Turn left onto John R, cross over Hancock. The medical center is on the left.

From the south

Take I-75 north to Warren Avenue exit (53A), turn left onto Warren Avenue. Turn left onto John R, cross over Hancock. The medical center is on the left.

From the east

Take I-94 West to Woodward Avenue/Brush exit (215C), stay on I-94 Service Drive then turn left onto John R, cross over Hancock. The medical center is on the left.

From the west

Take I-94 to the Woodward/John R exit (215C). Turn right onto John R, cross over Hancock – The medical center is on the left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

4646 John R Street

Detroit, MI 48201-1916

Intersection: John R Street and E Canfield Street

Coordinates: 42°21'20.07"N 83°3'32.67"W