Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Interactive maps
We have online interactive campus and floor maps.
These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.
Directions
From the north
Take Interstate 75 south to Warren Avenue exit. Turn right onto Warren Avenue (53A). Turn right onto Warren Avenue. Turn left onto John R, cross over Hancock. The medical center is on the left.
From the south
Take I-75 north to Warren Avenue exit (53A), turn left onto Warren Avenue. Turn left onto John R, cross over Hancock. The medical center is on the left.
From the east
Take I-94 West to Woodward Avenue/Brush exit (215C), stay on I-94 Service Drive then turn left onto John R, cross over Hancock. The medical center is on the left.
From the west
Take I-94 to the Woodward/John R exit (215C). Turn right onto John R, cross over Hancock – The medical center is on the left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
John D. Dingell VA Medical Center
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI 48201-1916
Intersection: John R Street and E Canfield Street
Coordinates: 42°21'20.07"N 83°3'32.67"W