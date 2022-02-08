Detroit VA Healthcare System to Join Nation in Saluting Veterans Patients, February 13 – 19, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

February 8, 2022

Detroit , MI — The Detroit VA Healthcare System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

The National Salute to Veteran Patients Week began in 1978 as a way to honor Veterans, increase community awareness of VA's role in providing comprehensive medical care and to encourage American citizens and community organizations to become more engaged in volunteerism and philanthropic efforts.

"It’s our chance to come together and host an exciting week as we celebrate and commemorate Veterans who we care for,” said Dr. Pamela Reeves, Executive Director of the Detroit VA Healthcare System. “We do our best to show them how much we appreciate and admire the sacrifices they have made.”

“This year, we’ve tailored our activities as we continue through the pandemic,” said William Browning, Chief of Volunteer and Community Relations. “While we are limiting the number of visitors to the medical center, we are not cutting back our recognition of the men and women we care for each and every day.”

While the National Salute kicks off in mid-February, Detroit-area residents have the chance to show their appreciation to Veterans all year by volunteering their time at the Detroit VA. No medical experience is necessary, and volunteers are encouraged to share ideas on how they would like to give back using their unique skills. To find opportunities, you can call 313-576-3332 or go to www.va.gov/Detroit-health-care/work-with-us/#volunteer-or-donate.

"Volunteers are a crucial part of our health care team," said Browning. “In addition to donations and as a compliment to in-person volunteer assignments, our volunteers are helping us virtually with remote assignments which allows them to safely support Veteran inpatients during the pandemic.”

For a complete schedule of events, please call (313) 576-3340. For more information about volunteer opportunities, or to make a donation, please contact the Detroit VA Healthcare System Voluntary Service, (313) 576-3332.