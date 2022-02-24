Detroit VA to Host Detroit Symphony Orchestra Musician Amanda Blaikie for Special Q+A Web

PRESS RELEASE

February 24, 2022

Detroit , MI — We are happy to announce we are hosting a special Q+A with Detroit Symphony Orchestra musician Amanda Blaikie on Wednesday, March 2 at 1pm via Facebook Live.

The Detroit VA will field questions on its Facebook page in advance of the event, @VADetroit.

“We are so honored to have Amanda join us to share her experience in performing with one of the world’s most renowned symphonies,” says Dr. Pamela Reeves, executive director of the Detroit VA Health Care System. “Our long-time partnership with the DSO has brought much joy to our patients and the Veteran community.”

Amanda Blaikie is known for her sparkling tone and sensitive, expressive musicality. She was appointed Second Flute (Morton and Brigitte Harris Chair) of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra by Leonard Slatkin in 2015, previously holding the position of Principal Flute with both the Michigan Opera Theatre Orchestra and the Sarasota Opera in Florida. Other previous orchestral positions include Principal Flute with the Miami City Ballet and the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra. She has also performed extensively with the New York Philharmonic, including a Live from Lincoln Center television broadcast, Carnegie Hall performances, and a European Tour.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Detroit VA and the Veteran community,” said Kiersten Alcorn, the DSO’s manager of community engagement. “Hosting these events is a small way for us to show appreciation for those that have given us so much.”

Detroit VA has hosted numerous performances by the DSO, including a special performance at the medical center’s main entrance last June.