National Veterans Creative Arts Festival Awards Awarded to Several Detroit VA Veterans

January 19, 2022

Detroit , MI — The Detroit VA is honored to announce that several of the Veterans we serve have been awarded as winners of the 2021 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

Winning 1st Place for Scroll Saw/Fretwork was Charles Spooneybarger for his work “Nap Time.” Mr. Spooneybarger also won 3rd Place for the Mosaic Kit category for his work “Scruffles.” For Group Art, ARTroupe: Detroit VA won 2nd place for its work “Renewal.” Winning 3rd Place in Collage was Eva Rodriguez for her work “Lexiconic.”

“It is a tremendous honor to witness our Veterans recovery journey through art,” said Shelley Knoodle, Art Therapist & local art event coordinator at the Detroit VA.

The Arts Competition is open to VA medical facilities nationwide, which use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

“These awards are a testament to the art of healing and of healing through art,” said Dr. Pamela J. Reeves, M.D., Detroit VA Medical Center director. “We are incredibly proud of the Veterans we serve and are honored their works of art were creating in our Detroit VA.”

ARTroupe: Detroit VA is a collaborative effort with the Detroit Institute of Arts Community Arts Program.

First place winners are also invited to attend the 41st National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, tentatively scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg, Fla., April 20-25.

For information on Detroit VA Medical Center accomplishments and future projects contact Elliott Sprehe, Public Affairs at VHADETPUBLICAFFAIRS@VA.GOV