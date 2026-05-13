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News releases

  • February 8, 2022

    The Detroit VA Healthcare System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

  • January 19, 2022

    The Detroit VA is honored to announce that several of the Veterans we serve have been awarded as winners of the 2021 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

  • December 1, 2021

    Beginning January 1, 2023, based on Veteran advocacy and recent legislation, the VA will offer a new Veterans Affairs Life Insurance program (VALI).

  • November 9, 2021

    Detroit VA Medical Center announced today that it is part of a movement to improve health care for older adults, contributing to a goal of 20 percent of U.S. hospitals and health systems becoming age-friendly by 2020.