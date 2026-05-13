News releases
February 8, 2022
The Detroit VA Healthcare System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
January 19, 2022
The Detroit VA is honored to announce that several of the Veterans we serve have been awarded as winners of the 2021 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.
December 1, 2021
Beginning January 1, 2023, based on Veteran advocacy and recent legislation, the VA will offer a new Veterans Affairs Life Insurance program (VALI).
November 9, 2021
Detroit VA Medical Center announced today that it is part of a movement to improve health care for older adults, contributing to a goal of 20 percent of U.S. hospitals and health systems becoming age-friendly by 2020.