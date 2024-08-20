Centers of Excellence
VA Detroit is proud of the excellence care our many health care services offer to our Veterans and want to highlight recognition of our quality and service in several specialty services.
Antimicrobial Stewardship Program
Awarded in 2024, the Infectious Disease Society of America has recognized our Antimicrobial Stewardship Program for excellence.
Commission on Cancer (provisional)
Awarded in 2024, the American Society of Surgeons has recognized our Commission on Cancer for excellence.
GI Endoscopy Unit
Awarded in 2024, the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy has recognized our GI Endoscopy service. This recognition of our GI Endoscopy Unit was the first of VA VISN 10.
Radiation Oncology
Awarded in 2024, the American Society of Radiation Oncology has recognized our Radiation Oncology service with their Accreditation Program for Excellence, or APEx.
Sleep Medicine
Since 1987, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has recognized our sleep medicine service. This recognition was one of the first in the entire VA healthcare system.