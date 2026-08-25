Former Prisoners of War Program

Yes. If you have a service–connected disability, you're eligible for VA hospital, nursing home, and outpatient treatment. If you do not have a service-connected disability, you're eligible for VA hospital and nursing home care – without regard to their ability to pay. You're also eligible for outpatient care on a priority basis – second only to Veterans with service-connected disabilities.

While receiving treatment in an approved outpatient treatment program, you're eligible for needed medicines, glasses, hearing aids or prostheses. You're also eligible for all needed dental care.

There is no co-payment requirement for FPOWs at VA pharmacies.