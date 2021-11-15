Renal diseases

Outpatients with severe hypertension, kidney stones, proteinuria, polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, and/or metabolic derangement from kidney failure are seen in the clinic by expert specialists. Renal biopsies are done to aid diagnosis and best treatment, when necessary. Inpatient consultation is provided 24 hours/day.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Patients with advanced CKD are seen in the Nephrology Interdisciplinary Clinic by members of the team which consists of Nephrologists, Transplant Nephrologists, Vascular Surgeons, Nurse Practitioners, Pharmacists, Dieticians, and Social Workers. This individualized approach focuses on education and places the Veteran patient as the most important part of the team to assist in improving outcomes.

HemoDialysis

The Hemodialysis Department provides renal replacement therapy to those with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and acute failure. Included are ultra-filtration, and onsite/offsite capabilities. Peritoneal dialysis is an option for patients through referral. We set our dialysis goals to exceed best practice standards in VISN 11.

Transplantation

The Transplant Nephrologist follows patients who have had a renal transplant in this specialty clinic. Though surgical transplants are not done on-site, a concerted effort is being made for pre-emptive transplantation for those with advanced disease through the Detroit VA Medical Center and local transplant centers.

Education & Research

Furthering education and research are integral parts of the John D Dingell VAMC Nephrology Service. Nephrology fellows are associated with Wayne State University. Research contributions to the field of nephrology medicine, have previously focused on nervous system control of blood pressure and renal regulation.

Location of Service in Medical Center:

The Hemodialysis Center is located on the 2nd floor, blue tower, C2925.

The Nephrology Clinic is located on the 2nd floor, blue tower, A2S, Firm B.

Daoud Abu-Hamdan M.D., Chief, Nephrology Section

Hemodialysis information: 313-576-1000, ext. 63648; Nephrology Clinic: 313-576-1000, ext. 65710

Hours of Operation: