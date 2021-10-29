 Skip to Content
Sleep Disorders Center - Faculty

Faculty List

Susmita Chowdhuri, MD, MS
Associate Professor of Medicine, Wayne State University
Chief, Sleep Medicine Section
Director, John D. Dingell VAMC Sleep Wake Disorders Center
ABIM and ABSM certification in Sleep Medicine

M. Safwan Badr, MD
Professor of Medicine, Wayne State University
Division Chief, Pulmonary/Critical Care and Sleep Medicine
ABIM and ABSM certification in Sleep Medicine

Anan Salloum, MD
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Wayne State University
ABIM certification in Sleep Medicine

Justin Liegman, MD
ABPN certification in Psychiatry

Deborah Vogel, NP
Nurse Practitioner, Sleep Medicine

Daniel T. O'Brien PA-C, MPAS, BS
Physician Assistant, Sleep Medicine

Consultants

Ho-Sheng Lin, MD, FACS
Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Chief, Section of Otolaryngology, Department of Surgery
Board certified: American Board of Otolaryngology

Rami Jandali, DMD, MS
Director, Postgraduate Prosthodontics
Adjunct Clinical Professor, University of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of Dentistry

Administrative Clerk Phone Numbers

313-576-1000 ext. 63663

CPAP Coordinator/Respiratory Therapist Phone Number

313-576-1000 ext. 63339

