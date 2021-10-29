Sleep Disorders Center - Faculty
Faculty List
Susmita Chowdhuri, MD, MS
Associate Professor of Medicine, Wayne State University
Chief, Sleep Medicine Section
Director, John D. Dingell VAMC Sleep Wake Disorders Center
ABIM and ABSM certification in Sleep Medicine
M. Safwan Badr, MD
Professor of Medicine, Wayne State University
Division Chief, Pulmonary/Critical Care and Sleep Medicine
ABIM and ABSM certification in Sleep Medicine
Anan Salloum, MD
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Wayne State University
ABIM certification in Sleep Medicine
Justin Liegman, MD
ABPN certification in Psychiatry
Deborah Vogel, NP
Nurse Practitioner, Sleep Medicine
Daniel T. O'Brien PA-C, MPAS, BS
Physician Assistant, Sleep Medicine
Consultants
Ho-Sheng Lin, MD, FACS
Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Chief, Section of Otolaryngology, Department of Surgery
Board certified: American Board of Otolaryngology
Rami Jandali, DMD, MS
Director, Postgraduate Prosthodontics
Adjunct Clinical Professor, University of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of Dentistry
Administrative Clerk Phone Numbers
313-576-1000 ext. 63663
CPAP Coordinator/Respiratory Therapist Phone Number
313-576-1000 ext. 63339