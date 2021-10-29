Sleep Center Links for Patients and Professionals
Resource links for sleep center patients and professionals.
PATIENT EDUCATION SITES
- American Sleep Apnea Association*
- CDC - Shift Work and Long Hours*
- Narcolepsy Network*
- National Sleep Foundation*
- NINDS Restless Legs Syndrome Fact Sheet*
- Sleep Education.com*
- Sleep Education.com - Sleep Diary.pdf*
- WEB MD - Sleep Disorders*
- Weight BMI Calculator*
PROFESSIONAL SITES
- American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine*
- American Academy of Sleep Medicine*
- American College of Chest Physicians*
- American Thoracic Society*
- Associated Professional Sleep Societies*
- Grants*
- Medscape*
- National Center on Sleep Disorders Research*
- National Heart Lung and Blood Institute*
- National Sleep Foundation*
- PubMed*
- Statistics (Stat soft)*
- U of M Health Sciences Libraries*
- VA Office of Research & Development
- World Sleep Federation*
JOURNALS/REFERENCES
- American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine*
- Annals of Internal Medicine*
- BMC Pulmonary Medicine*
- CHEST*
- Journal of Applied Physiology*
- Journal Sleep*
- Journal of Sleep Research*
- Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine*
- Lancet*
- Neurology*
- The New England Journal of Medicine*
- Principles and Practice of Sleep Medicine *
- Pediatrics*
- American Academy of Sleep Medicine - Practice Parameters*
- Respiratory Physiology & Neurobiology*
- Science Direct - Sleep Medicine Reviews*
