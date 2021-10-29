Sleep Disorders Center - Patient Information

Directions

Directions to Sleep Clinic

(BLUE BUILDING)

We are located at:

John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

4646 John R. Street

Detroit, MI 48201

Map/Directions

After arriving at the Medical Center, park in the BLUE PARKING GARAGE: Enter the hospital on LEVEL 1 from the parking garage. You will proceed down a long hallway with a row of windows on the right-hand side. Turn RIGHT at the ‘BLUE’ INFORMATION DESK. You will see a set of elevators labeled the BLUE ELEVATORS. Take one of these elevators up to the 2nd floor and follow the signs to FIRM B.

Check in at the Sleep Clinic in Firm B

Check in at the counter by swiping your VA card.

Pick up and fill out a form with sleep questions while waiting to see one of our sleep physicians.

Directions to Sleep Lab

(RED BUILDING)

From the BLUE PARKING GARAGE: Enter the hospital on LEVEL 1. You will proceed down a long hallway with a row of windows on the right-hand side; walk to the opposite end of the hospital. This will be the RED BUILDING. Take one of the RED ELEVATORS up to the 3rd floor. Then see below for further directions.

Enter the hospital on LEVEL 1. You will proceed down a long hallway with a row of windows on the right-hand side; walk to the opposite end of the hospital. This will be the RED BUILDING. Take one of the RED ELEVATORS up to the 3rd floor. Then see below for further directions. From the SLEEP CLINIC (BLUE BUILDING): Take the BLUE ELEVATOR down to LEVEL 1 and walk to the opposite end of the hospital. This will be the RED BUILDING. Take one of the RED ELEVATORS up to the 3rd floor.

Take the BLUE ELEVATOR down to LEVEL 1 and walk to the opposite end of the hospital. This will be the RED BUILDING. Take one of the RED ELEVATORS up to the 3rd floor. Further Directions to Sleep Lab (continued): When you step off the elevator, you will see a waiting area enclosed in glass (Sleep Lab Waiting Room, C3301) . There will be different departments listed on the glass window. Find the sign for the SLEEP/WAKE DISORDERS CENTER and follow it around the other side of the elevators. You will walk a short distance and turn left through the double doors. The SLEEP LAB DESK (Room C3404) will be to your left.The sleep lab clerk is present at the desk until 6:30 p.m.

When you step off the elevator, you will see a waiting area enclosed in glass . There will be different departments listed on the glass window. Find the sign for the and follow it around the other side of the elevators. You will walk a short distance and turn left through the double doors. The will be to your left.The sleep lab clerk is present at the desk until 6:30 p.m. Have a seat in one of the Sleep Lab Waiting areas. They are located immediately in front of the check-in window and in Room B3301 by the elevators. A sleep technician will call you for the study.

If you have requested dinner beforehand , it will be served in the Sleep Lab Waiting Room C3301.

, it will be served in the Sleep Lab Waiting Room C3301. Please take the opportunity to use this waiting period to view the educational videos playing on Channel 54 of the TV between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm. The videos will provide important information about how sleep studies are conducted, and about sleep apnea and its treatment with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Machine (CPAP).

If you are unable to keep these appointments please contact the Sleep Lab at 313-576-1000, ext 63663 at least 48 hours prior to your appointment. This will allow us to schedule another patient in your appointment slot.

Preparing for Sleep Study

What preparations do I have to make before the study?

Things to bring with you to your Sleep Clinic appointment:

Complete and bring the sleep logs that were mailed to you or download the two week sleep diary from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

that were mailed to you or download the two week sleep diary from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Please remember to bring your list of medications or any new medications that have been added since your last visit.

If you take medications, bring all the medications that you will need for the time that you will be here. If you are scheduled to undergo a sleep study, include nighttime doses, (eg. bring your prescription of insulin, cardiac medications or sleep aids) and inform the sleep physician about these medications. If your medications need to be kept cold, please bring them in a small cooler.

If you are scheduled to see the CPAP Coordinator, bring your CPAP machine, mask and tubing as well as the machine compliance card.

Please bring your sleep study reports and doctor’s clinic notes, if you have already had a sleep study completed at an outside facility.

Inform the physician or sleep technician about any relevant allergies.

Please also note the following instructions:

DO Pack an overnight bag with loose fitting sleepwear, toiletries, etc.

DO Bring you CPAP/BPAP machine and mask with you, if you already have these.

DO NOT nap on the day of study.

DO NOT drink caffeinated beverages after 12 noon on the day of the study.

What to Expect:

See: What is a Sleep Study?

Lodging/Restaurants

(not provided by VA)

Lodging is not provided by VA and it is recommended that local lodging is found in advance

Map Quest: http://www.mapquest.com/maps

Google Maps: http://maps.google.com/maps?

Yahoo Maps: http://maps.yahoo.com/

Local Restaurants

Bangkok Cuisine, 4216 Woodward, 313-832-3400

Beans and Bytes, 4200 Woodward, 313-833-9870

Blimpies, 108 W. Hancock, 313-831-0711

Cappy's Restaurant, 5408 Woodward, 313-871-9820

Coney Island, 3433 Woodward, 313-832-7380

Fishbones, 400 Monroe, 313-965-4600

Hannan House Coffee Shop, 4750 Woodward, 313-833-1840

HardRock Café, 45 Monroe, 313-964-7625

Hockey Town Café, 2301 Woodward, 313-965-9500

Pegasus, 588 Monroe Street, Greektown, 313-964-6800

Quiznos Sub 3990 John R 313-831-3400

Royal Grill 540 E. Warren at St. Antoine 313-831-3555

Russell Street Deli 2465 Russell, Eastern Market 567-2900

Starbuck's Coffee 3670 Woodward 313-832-1458

Subway 39 W. Warren 831-2190

Top China 1 3750 Woodward 831-1111

Traffic Jam and Snug 511 W. Canfield 831-9470

Union Street 4145 Woodward 831-3965