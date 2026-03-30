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Acting associate director Casey Thayer in blue short and blue tie with US flag over right shoulder.

Casey Thayer

Chief - Facilities Management Service

VA Detroit health care

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Casey Thayer is the Chief of Facilities Management Service

Casey Thayer graduated from the University of Michigan with a Civil and Environmental Engineering degree.  He has professional engineering licenses in the State of California and the State of Michigan. Casey started his VA career in 2008 as a Healthcare Engineer at VA Detroit.  He was promoted to the Engineering Section Chief in 2010 and promoted to the Facility Management Service Chief in 2012.  Casey is married with one daughter. 

 

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