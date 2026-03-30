Casey Thayer
Chief - Facilities Management Service
VA Detroit health care
Phone:
Casey Thayer is the Chief of Facilities Management Service
Casey Thayer graduated from the University of Michigan with a Civil and Environmental Engineering degree. He has professional engineering licenses in the State of California and the State of Michigan. Casey started his VA career in 2008 as a Healthcare Engineer at VA Detroit. He was promoted to the Engineering Section Chief in 2010 and promoted to the Facility Management Service Chief in 2012. Casey is married with one daughter.