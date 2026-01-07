Dr. Raghu Matta was appointed Chief of Staff of the Detroit VA Healthcare System in November 2023.

Dr. Matta received his MD degree from Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, India, and went on to complete post-graduate General Medicine training at King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam, India.

He subsequently completed an Internal Medicine residency at Wayne State University here in Detroit in June 1996, and joined the staff of the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in July 1996.

He is a Board Certified internist and is a Clinical Associate Professor (Voluntary Faculty) at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He was appointed Assistant Chief of Primary Care in 2008, and played a key role in Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) implementation.

Dr. Matta served as Acting Chief of Staff from February to November 2010. Since his appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff in April 2011, Dr. Matta has been closely involved in Utilization Management, Primary and Specialty Care Access, Consult Management as well as the day-to-day hospital operations. He has been a key member of the facility COVID Incident Command from February 2020. He assumed the Acting Chief of Staff role again in December 2021 and is currently involved in the facility transition from CPRS to Cerner Electronic Medical Record.