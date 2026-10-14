Ronald Beems, RN, MSA, serves as Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, since March 2024

As the medical center's senior nursing executive, he provides leadership and oversight for more than 600 nurses, with responsibility for professional nursing practice, clinical workforce development, patient care quality, and nursing operations. He works collaboratively with medical center leadership to advance patient safety, interdisciplinary care, and the delivery of high-quality, Veteran-centered healthcare across the system.

Mr. Beems brings more than 25 years of nursing experience, including extensive clinical and leadership experience in critical care, medical, and surgical services. He joined the Detroit VA Medical Center in 2001 as a critical care nurse and subsequently held progressively responsible leadership positions, including Off-Tour Nursing Supervisor, Clinical Nurse Manager, and Associate Chief Nurse for Medicine and Surgery. His leadership experience spans intensive care, telemetry, progressive care, and cardiac catheterization services, along with several interim leadership assignments within Patient Care Services.

Prior to joining VA, Mr. Beems worked as a neurotrauma nurse at Detroit Receiving Hospital. He also served four years in the United States military as a combat medic assigned to an infantry unit. In addition to his clinical and executive leadership experience, he has contributed to the education and development of future nursing professionals, serving as adjunct faculty at Wayne State University and the University of Detroit Mercy since 2009.

Mr. Beems has been a licensed registered nurse in Michigan since 1999 and earned a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University in 2011.