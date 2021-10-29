General Practice Dental Residency Program

GOAL OF THE GENERAL PRACTICE RESIDENCY PROGRAM

The General Practice Residency Program is designed to provide advanced professional instruction and experience to a recent Dental School graduate. The resident will have the opportunity to participate in a supervised practice in a hospital environment, treating both inpatients and outpatients. Staff and consultants representing all the dental specialties will continually monitor the resident. The program will be formal in structure and include meaningful rotations through various hospital services of the Medical Center, in addition to patient care activity on the Dental Section. Even though the resident will form interests in certain facets of his/her dental practice, the theme of this program will continually be General Dentistry, and he/she will perform in that capacity. Initial patient contact, examination, diagnosis, emergency procedures and treatment planning will be heavily stressed. Comprehensive care of patients will be emphasized, to allow the resident to provide the required dental treatment with interdisciplinary oversight. Lectures from the staff and consultants, literature reviews and problem case presentations will round out this residency program.

The resident will graduate from this program more knowledgeable, confident and skilled in General Dentistry and realize that his/her learning experience will be a continuum.

RESIDENT SECTION CRITERIA:

The potential resident must be:

A U.S. citizen, or possess a valid work VISA for the United States. A graduate from an accredited U.S. or Canadian dental school. Approved by the Dental Education Committee of the VA Medical Center, Detroit, MI.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE GENERAL PRACTICE RESIDENCY

PROGRAM DIRECTOR

The Director of the General Practice Residency Program is responsible for the organization, integration, and supervision of the program. He/She coordinates the requirements of this residency program with our VA faculty and visiting consultants. He/She has the responsibility for coordination and scheduling of components of the curriculum and supervising their operation. The Director guides the resident from initial orientation to the Medical Center into his/her academic and clinical schedule. He/She also continually monitors the progress of the resident and makes reports to the Dental Education Committee.

DENTAL EDUCATION COMMITTEE:

This body is composed of the:

Chief Dental Section, VA Medical Center, Detroit, Michigan, (Chairman).

Director of the General Practice Residency Program.

The function of the Committee is:

To supervise the Dental Education Program. Monitor the progress of the dental residents. Continuously monitor feedback from rotations as well as resident evaluations, to make improvements in the program. The Committee has meetings as needed to address occurrences requiring action of the committee as a whole.

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER, DETROIT, MICHIGAN

This VA Medical Center is located on 19 acres of land, in a setting adjacent to the Detroit Medical Center complex. The downtown business district of Detroit is approximately 5 miles away. The center provides health care services to approximately 460,000 veterans residing in the Detroit metropolitan area encompassing Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, and St. Clair counties.

The center’s bed capacity of 134 includes surgical, medical, psychiatric and intermediate care beds, and 84 nursing home care beds. The Medical Center serves as the clinic of jurisdiction for Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. An estimated 6000 inpatients, and 260,000 outpatient visits will occur annually. The Medical Center is affiliated with Wayne State University School of Medicine, which attracts a staff of outstanding physicians who also hold academic appointments on the faculty of the Medical School. Medical students receive a significant part of their clinical training at the Medical Center during their second, third, and fourth years.

The Medical Center sponsors an American Dental Association approved General Practice Residency and Post Graduate Prosthodontic Program.

The Dental Clinic is located on the 2nd floor of the Medical Center in the “C” Building. It consists of 16 General Practice/ Prosthodontic Operatories, a well-equipped Dental Laboratory, a Dental Hygiene/Preventive Dentistry/ Periodontics area, and an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery suite. The Dental staff consists of five General Dentists, two Prosthodontists, one Periodontist, one Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, two General Practice Residents and one Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Resident. Fourteen competent ancillary staff members provide support. The Dental Service is affiliated with the University of Detroit/Mercy, School of Dentistry.

There are approximately 1,300 employees in the Medical Center clinics, comprising a complete team of physicians, dentists, nurses, and allied health professionals, and a full range of ancillary staff. Over 950 volunteers from service, civic and fraternal organizations, along with individuals from the community, supplement services to patients.

Along with other VA healthcare facilities in this geographic area, this Medical Center is part of a VA Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN). The Medical Centers of the VISN coordinate the management and utilization of their equipment, personnel, and other resources in order to deliver health care services more efficiently and economically.